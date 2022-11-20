SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Benedict College set to ‘make history’ in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. every Saturday.
By Andrew Fancher
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Benedict College Marching Tiger Band of Distinction is prepared to make history in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

The Band of Distinction was selected by the Macy’s Parade Band Committee to perform alongside 9 additional bands in the largest televised celebration of the year.

Saturday afternoon, 150 student musicians and 35 additional staff packed instruments and duffel bags across a fleet of charter buses on the Benedict College campus.

“We aren’t an organization, we’re an organism. We live what we do, and that is discipline and order. We are a well-oiled machine,” exclaimed H. Wade Johnson, the Benedict College band director.

Johnson performed in the Macy’s Parade during his sophomore year of college in 1975. Nearly five decades later, he will lead the seventh HBCU (Historically Black College and University) to appear in the same celebration.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Especially for a small HBCU in the state of South Carolina. So, it’s really exciting,” said Nichole Hughes, senior drum major for Benedict College.

Hughes is the third of four female drum majors to perform for the Band of Distinction. She’s majoring in criminal justice administration.

“A lot of females don’t really take on this role… so to see a female come out here and do the same thing that a male can do, it’s a really big deal. Not only for students but kids in the community,” continued Hughes.

Hughes’ excitement for the incoming trip is matched by additional section leaders of the band.

“We’re not nervous. This is what a collegiate band does. And of course, we’re the best of B.C. So, this is what we’re going to do. We always go and show out,” said D’ante Stroman, Senior Sousaphone Player.

D’ante Stroman was raised in Columbia and graduated from C.A. Johnson Highschool on Barhamville Road. He’s hoping his trip to NYC will serve as an inspiration for others in the area.

“It gives children that’s coming from the same community as me an opportunity to see they can also go to New York. That they can also come to Benedict College, and stuff like this can actually happen,” concluded Stroman.

The Band of Distinction will leave the Benedict College campus at 2 a.m. on Sunday. The band will appear on The TODAY Show the following morning.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Clubhouse Road near U.S. Highway 17A in...
Early-morning crash kills one in Dorchester County
Authorities say the Raleigh, North Carolina, Christmas Parade was canceled after an...
Young girl dies after being struck just before start of NC Christmas parade
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two dead and sent another...
2 dead, 1 injured in Highway 17A crash, officials say
The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated a crash Friday night that caused hours of delays...
I-26 crash delayed traffic for several hours
Shavona Green, 41, was last since in October in the Chicora Cherokee neighborhood.
Police searching for missing N. Charleston woman

Latest News

The winners of the 2022 Charleston Animal Society’s competition to be on Rescue Brew cans...
Charleston Animal Society announces winners of 2022 ‘Rescue Brew’
Hugh Carins was reported missing Friday after police say he got out of a taxi on Dorchester...
Police: Missing, endangered man last seen in N. Charleston
The Black Food Truck Festival kicked off Saturday at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson.
Black Food Truck Festival kicks off this weekend
The sheriff’s office first responded to reports of shots fired in the Colonial Heights area at...
Deputies: 1 injured in Beaufort County shooting