Charleston Animal Society announces winners of 2022 ‘Rescue Brew’

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The winners of the 2022 Rescue Brew spokesdog and spokescat contest for the Charleston Animal Society’s No Kill South Carolina initiative were announced on Saturday.

A 10-month-old Maine Coon from Kiawah Island, Beaux, received 3,415 votes taking first place in the cat category. Taking home the gold in the dog category, Wally, a seven-year-old West Highland terrier mix rescued during Hurricane Matthew, managed to get 5,051 votes.

Betsy Hopkins adopted Wally from the Charleston Animal Society a few years ago and is very excited about him winning the contest.

“We feel really strongly about adopting dogs and supporting our shelters. So for him to win, we’re thrilled,” Hopkins said. “He’s a cranky, feisty, quirky little dog, and it just shows you that they can really bring a lot of joy to people’s lives.”

This year, there were a record number of 709 entrants who raised a total of $81,699 for the No Kill South Carolina initiative. Each $1 donation counted as one vote to the dog or cat of the voter’s choice.

Both animals will be featured on Rescue Brew Beer and will be for sale in all Charleston Harris Teeters and Bottles stores starting in late November, expanding to select retailers in Columbia and Greenville in December.

A portion of sales from each six-pack sale is donated to local No Kill South Carolina partners.

The other cat finalists included Pickles (AKA Mr. P), a 10-year-old black cat from Charleston who received 2,259 votes, and Rocky, a one-year-old gray tabby from Mount Pleasant with 1,495 votes.

The canines finishing just behind Wally include Monty, a one-year-old miniature poodle from Sullivan’s Island who got 4,495 votes, and Kaizoku, a three-year-old one-eyed rescue dog from downtown Charleston who received 4,318 votes.

The announcement was hosted by Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh.

