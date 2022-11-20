Coroner identifies victim in Dorchester Co. crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the Jacksonboro man who died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

Kendrell J. Brown, 36, was found in his vehicle, which was in a wooded area off the right side of Clubhouse Road, Coroner Paul Brouthers said.

The coroner pronounced Brown dead at the scene at 4:45 a.m. Saturday.

South Carolina Highway Patrol LCpl. Nick Pye said the crash happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Clubhouse Road near U.S. Highway 17A.

Troopers say a 2019 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on Clubhouse Road when it went off the road to the right and struck a tree.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.