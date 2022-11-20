Coroner identifies victim in Dorchester Co. crash
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the Jacksonboro man who died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.
Kendrell J. Brown, 36, was found in his vehicle, which was in a wooded area off the right side of Clubhouse Road, Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
The coroner pronounced Brown dead at the scene at 4:45 a.m. Saturday.
South Carolina Highway Patrol LCpl. Nick Pye said the crash happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Clubhouse Road near U.S. Highway 17A.
Troopers say a 2019 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on Clubhouse Road when it went off the road to the right and struck a tree.
The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.
