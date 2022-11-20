SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies: 1 injured in Beaufort County shooting

The sheriff’s office first responded to reports of shots fired on Colonial Drive at 8:08 p.m.
The sheriff’s office first responded to reports of shots fired on Colonial Drive at 8:08 p.m.(AP)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating after a man showed up at a hospital Saturday with gunshot wounds.

The sheriff’s office first responded to reports of shots fired on Colonial Drive at 8:08 p.m.

Investigators drove out to the Burton area and did not find a victim.

A short time later, they received a report about a man showing up at Beaufort Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Deputies were told the wounds were from a shooting in the Colonial Drive area.

The sheriff’s office is still on the scene, and they ask drivers to use caution driving on that road.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can contact the Beaufort County Communications Center at 843-524-2777

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated a crash Friday night that caused hours of delays...
I-26 crash delayed traffic for several hours
The crash happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Clubhouse Road near U.S. Highway 17A in...
Early-morning crash kills one in Dorchester County
South Carolina Highway Patrol reports charges are pending in the crash where an unlicensed,...
Highway Patrol: ‘Charges pending’ in deadly wreck involving 12-year-old driver
Authorities say the Raleigh, North Carolina, Christmas Parade was canceled after an...
Young girl dies after being struck just before start of NC Christmas parade
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two dead and sent another...
2 dead, 1 injured in Highway 17A crash, officials say

Latest News

The winners of the 2022 Charleston Animal Society’s competition to be on Rescue Brew cans...
Charleston Animal Society announces winners of 2022 ‘Rescue Brew’
The Black Food Truck Festival kicked off Saturday at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson.
Black Food Truck Festival kicks off this weekend
Crews responded to the 1500 block of Highway 41 near Joe Rouse Road for a two-vehicle crash.
FIRST ALERT: Crash with injuries causes delays on Hwy. 41
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Black Food Truck Festival kicks off this weekend