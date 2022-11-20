Deputies: 1 injured in Beaufort County shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating after a man showed up at a hospital Saturday with gunshot wounds.

The sheriff’s office first responded to reports of shots fired on Colonial Drive at 8:08 p.m.

Investigators drove out to the Burton area and did not find a victim.

A short time later, they received a report about a man showing up at Beaufort Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Deputies were told the wounds were from a shooting in the Colonial Drive area.

The sheriff’s office is still on the scene, and they ask drivers to use caution driving on that road.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can contact the Beaufort County Communications Center at 843-524-2777

