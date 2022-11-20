SC Lottery
Family to hold vigil for former Lowcountry football star killed in campus shooting

Lavel Davis Jr., a wide receiver with the UVA Cavaliers and a former Woodland High School student, died from his injuries in the shooting.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Denise Lavoie
Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The family of one of the three University of Virginia students killed in a shooting is asking the public to attend a candlelight vigil in his honor.

Lavel Davis Jr., a wide receiver with the UVA Cavaliers and a former Woodland High School student, died from his injuries in the shooting.

In a Facebook post, his family says they are holding a vigil on Sunday in Davis Jr.’s memory.

Attendees are encouraged to bring candles in a jar, flowers or other items to leave at the memorial. According to the post, 1000 candles will be provided on first-come, first-serve bases.

Davis Jr., along with two UVA teammates, D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler, lost their lives after being shot Sunday night on a bus returning from a field trip.

The suspect in the shooting, identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., has been taken into custody. He faces three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and additional gun-related charges.

A witness to the shooting told police that it was a targeted shooting.

The vigil will be held at 437 S. Railroad Ave in Ridgeville. It was start at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

