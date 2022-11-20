FIRST ALERT: Crash with injuries causes delays on Hwy. 41

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District is on the scene of a crash that is impacting traffic on Highway 41.

Crews responded to the 1500 block of Highway 41 near Joe Rouse Road for a two-vehicle crash.

The district tweeted about the crash at 7:09 p.m. (Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District)

The district says the crash involved injuries and that drivers can expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Crews on scene 1500 blk of Hwy 41 near Joe Rouse Dr. Two vehicle crash with injuries. Expect delays if traveling Hwy 41. pic.twitter.com/RSUTdguZZ1 — AMFD PIO (@AMCFD) November 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.