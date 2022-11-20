FIRST ALERT: Crash with injuries causes delays on Hwy. 41
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District is on the scene of a crash that is impacting traffic on Highway 41.
Crews responded to the 1500 block of Highway 41 near Joe Rouse Road for a two-vehicle crash.
The district says the crash involved injuries and that drivers can expect delays.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Crews on scene 1500 blk of Hwy 41 near Joe Rouse Dr. Two vehicle crash with injuries. Expect delays if traveling Hwy 41. pic.twitter.com/RSUTdguZZ1— AMFD PIO (@AMCFD) November 20, 2022
