Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers

Funeral services were held Saturday afternoon for Shanquella Robinson. The 25-year-old was found dead last month in Cabo, Mexico.
By Brandon Hamilton and Nikki Hauser
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:42 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the push continues for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson, her family, friends and the Charlotte community remembered her life Saturday.

Funeral services were held inside a packed Macedonia Baptist Church.

The 25-year-old Charlotte native grew up in the church.

“It make you just wanna get down on your knees and pray,” said Danny Griffin.

Inside the church, there were tears, hugs, and praise and worship. As everyone shared their condolences, there was also a call to continue the push for justice.

“We came to ensure there is enough people putting pressure on the entire system to do what is necessary to get justice for this woman,” said activist Tamika Mallory.

Mallory has been involved in many national cases, including helping the family of Breonna Taylor.

“Losing a loved one in the heinous way in which has happened to Shanquella, there will probably never be peace for them. But there cannot just be an open situation. It has to be closed with truth and it has to be that there is accountability for those that are responsible for her death,” she said.

The parents of Robinson were initially told that she had gotten sick with alcohol poisoning while on a trip with friends in Cabo, Mexico, on Oct. 28.

The next day, they learned she was dead.

According to a death certificate, a cracked spine was listed as the cause of death.

“That could’ve been mine. That could’ve been my child,” Griffin said.

On Thursday, WBTV learned Mexican authorities are investigating Shanquella’s death as a killing. Friday, the FBI confirmed they were also investigating.

In a statement to WBTV, the FBI said that they have “opened an investigation in the death of Charlotte resident, Shanquella Robinson in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on or about October 29, 2022. Due to the ongoing investigation, we have no further comment.”

As of Saturday night, a GoFundMe page has raised over $330,000.

