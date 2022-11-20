SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lukosius, Taylor lead Butler past The Citadel 89-42

The Citadel dropped to 2-2 on the season with a loss to Butler
The Citadel dropped to 2-2 on the season with a loss to Butler(The Citadel Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 2:40 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Simas Lukosius and Jayden Taylor scored 18 points apiece and Butler breezed to an 89-42 victory over The Citadel on Saturday night.

Lukosius grabbed nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-1). Taylor sank 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Eric Hunter Jr. scored 15.

The Citadel’s Bulldogs (2-2) were led in scoring by Austin Ash, who finished with 10 points. Elijah Morgan added seven points and three steals for Citadel.

Butler outscored The Citadel in the second half by 16 points, with Lukosius scoring a team-high 12 points after the break.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Wednesday. Butler squares off against Tennessee while Citadel travels to play New Orleans.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Clubhouse Road near U.S. Highway 17A in...
Early-morning crash kills one in Dorchester County
Authorities say the Raleigh, North Carolina, Christmas Parade was canceled after an...
Young girl dies after being struck just before start of NC Christmas parade
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two dead and sent another...
2 dead, 1 injured in Highway 17A crash, officials say
The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated a crash Friday night that caused hours of delays...
I-26 crash delayed traffic for several hours
Shavona Green, 41, was last since in October in the Chicora Cherokee neighborhood.
Police searching for missing N. Charleston woman

Latest News

North Florida knocks off South Carolina State 72-66
South Carolina State Football
Kuhns leads Norfolk State past South Carolina State, 42-38
The South Carolina Stingrays (7-3-1-0) turned off the lights on the Orlando Solar Bears...
Stingrays throw shade in 5-1 win over Orlando
The Gamecocks came out firing early, taking a 21-7 in the first quarter, and never let up in...
Unranked Gamecocks shock No. 5 Tennessee in 63-38 upset