SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Rain chances increase this week with cool temperatures!

Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman has your weekend forecast.
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front crossed our area early this morning. Look for more clouds today and cool temperatures, highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Monday will be back to near 60 ahead of an area of low pressure which will arrive Tuesday and Wednesday. This area of low pressure will bring scattered showers to the area with cloud cover. Temperatures only climb into the low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Thanksgiving will feature cool temperatures with some sunshine, highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. A stray shower will be possible but most spots will stay dry.

TODAY: Cloudy. High 55, Low 37.

MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 60, Low 47.

TUESDAY: Cloudy. Scattered Rain Likely. High 63, Low 51.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. High 66, Low 48.

THANKSGIVING: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 67, Low 52.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 65, Low 45.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Clubhouse Road near U.S. Highway 17A in...
Early-morning crash kills one in Dorchester County
Authorities say the Raleigh, North Carolina, Christmas Parade was canceled after an...
Young girl dies after being struck just before start of NC Christmas parade
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two dead and sent another...
2 dead, 1 injured in Highway 17A crash, officials say
The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated a crash Friday night that caused hours of delays...
I-26 crash delayed traffic for several hours
Shavona Green, 41, was last since in October in the Chicora Cherokee neighborhood.
Police searching for missing N. Charleston woman

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Freeze Warning / Frost Advisories Issued For Cold Night Ahead!
A freeze warning means temperatures 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below are expected.
FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning, frost advisory issued for Lowcountry counties