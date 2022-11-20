Rain chances increase this week with cool temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front crossed our area early this morning. Look for more clouds today and cool temperatures, highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Monday will be back to near 60 ahead of an area of low pressure which will arrive Tuesday and Wednesday. This area of low pressure will bring scattered showers to the area with cloud cover. Temperatures only climb into the low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Thanksgiving will feature cool temperatures with some sunshine, highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. A stray shower will be possible but most spots will stay dry.

TODAY: Cloudy. High 55, Low 37.

MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 60, Low 47.

TUESDAY: Cloudy. Scattered Rain Likely. High 63, Low 51.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. High 66, Low 48.

THANKSGIVING: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 67, Low 52.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 65, Low 45.

