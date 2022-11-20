Stingrays throw shade in 5-1 win over Orlando

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – The South Carolina Stingrays (7-3-1-0) turned off the lights on the Orlando Solar Bears (4-6-1-1) by a final score of 5-1 behind Tyler Wall’s 25-save on Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Bear Hughes opened the scoring with his seventh tally of the season at the 11:46 mark of the first period. Jonny Evans made a no-look pass to the tape of Hughes who ripped a shot past Jack LaFontaine for the 1-0 lead from the right circle.

While on the penalty kill, Tarek Baker intercepted a pass and led a two-on-one rush into the offensive zone, netting his fourth goal of the year. As the lone defender took the pass away, Baker lifted a shot over LaFontaine to double the Stingrays’ lead.

Kevin O’Neil added one of his own with under two minutes remaining in the first period on his seventh marker of the year. Michael Kim kept a clearing attempt in the zone and fed O’Neil who unleashed a one-timer past LaFontaine for the 3-0 Stingrays advantage to close out the opening frame.

The South Carolina power play went to work again late in the second period as Carter Turnbull scored his team-leading 10th goal of the season at the 14:33 mark of the middle stanza. Turnbull cleaned up a rebound off an initial shot from Hughes that expanded the Stingrays’ lead to 4-0.

Orlando got one back nearly two and a half minutes later as Michael Brodzinski netted his third goal of the season on the power play. Brodzinski sent a shot on net that beat South Carolina’s Wall for their only goal of the contest to close out the second period.

Ryan Scarfo completed the scoring on the Stingrays’ third power play goal of the night, expanding the score to a 5-1 lead. Gavin Gould’s shot deflected right to the tape of Scarfo who set up on the backdoor and pushed the puck past LaFontaine for his second marker of the season.

Wall stopped 25 of 26 shots for his third win of the year while the power play scored three goals on seven attempts in the contest.

The Stingrays close out their three-game weekend tomorrow, November 20, as the team hosts the Orlando Solar Bears at the North Charleston Coliseum beginning at 3:05 p.m. Fans are encouraged to bring out new and packaged pairs of underwear and socks to throw on the ice after the Stingrays score their first goal on Undie Sunday presented by Gildan.

