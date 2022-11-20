Troopers investigating deadly Orangeburg County crash near Santee

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an SUV driver died after his vehicle struck another vehicle Saturday night.

The crash happened at approximately 9:10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301 near Elephant Road, about a half-mile south of Santee, LCpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

Troopers say a 2014 Jaguar XJR and a Toyota SUV were both traveling south on Highway 301. The driver of the SUV struck the rear of the Jaguar, which was in the process of turning right onto a private driveway, Tidwell said.

The driver of the SUV died in the incident. The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the driver’s identity.

EMS took both of the people in the Jaguar to an area hospital, Tidwell said.

