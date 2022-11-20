SC Lottery
USC fined after fans, students storm field

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Southeastern Conference announced that the University of South Carolina will be fined $100,000 following their upset win against the Tennessee Volunteers.

The SEC says storming the field violates the conference’s “access to competition area policy.”

It is the Gamecocks’ second offense as they were also fined in 2014 after a men’s basketball game against Kentucky. Once the fine is paid, the money goes to the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

The conference says they have a group working to review and update policies regarding storming the field. Any new regulations would be implemented for the 2023-24 athletic year.

You can read the conference’s current policy below:

Access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.

Going into the game, the Gamecocks were unranked and the Volunteers sat at number five in the polls.

