SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

2 arrested after Twitter threats to ‘shoot up a synagogue’

Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer were arrested late Friday after threats that authorities...
Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer were arrested late Friday after threats that authorities linked to Brown, according to authorities. (Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say two men who were arrested at New York’s Penn Station after antisemitic threats were posted on social media represented a real danger.

Mayor Eric Adams said Monday that the threats were not “idle.”

Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer were arrested late Friday after threats that authorities linked to Brown.

Both face weapons charges. Brown was also charged with making a terrorist threat.

Police say Brown tweeted that he was going to ask a priest if he should “become a husband or shoot up a synagogue and die.”

Messages seeking comment were left with attorneys for the two men.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SEC says storming the field violates the conference’s “access to competition area policy.”
USC fined after fans, students storm field
The Black Food Truck Festival kicked off Saturday at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson.
Black Food Truck Festival kicks off this weekend
The crash happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Clubhouse Road near U.S. Highway 17A in...
Coroner identifies victim in Dorchester Co. crash
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Ridgeville community members gathered to celebrate the life of Lavel Davis Jr., who died in a...
‘A loving young man’: Vigil honors former Lowcountry football star killed in shooting

Latest News

VIDEO: USC fined after students, fans storm field
VIDEO: USC fined after students, fans storm field
The Berkeley County Coroner has released the names of the two people who died in a two-vehicle...
Coroner identifies two men killed in Hwy 17A crash
Buy now, pay later
Mourners and community members are leaving flowers, notes and mementos at a makeshift memorial...
Gay bar shooting suspect facing murder, hate crime charges