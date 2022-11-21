Berkeley County deputies investigating double shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say a woman died and a man was critically injured in a double shooting Friday night in Berkeley County.

Deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Eather Drive where a shooting had been reported. An incident report states deputies met with Goose Creek Police who found a man and woman, both with apparent gunshot wounds to the head.

The man was lying face down near the front door but was still breathing. The woman, however, was lying on the couch and did not have a pulse, the report states.

When deputies began providing first aid to the man, they rolled him over and found a black handgun underneath him near his right hand, police say.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but there was no immediate word on his condition as of Monday.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the woman who was killed.

