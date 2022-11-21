Charleston expected to roll out pilot program to crack down on underage drinking, fake IDs on King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council could soon approve a new pilot program that would look to combat fake IDs and underage drinking on King Street.

The city and Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau would contribute $20,000 each for a six-month program with Intellicheck for all 31 late night establishments serving alcohol on King Street.

Councilmember Mike Seekings said participation in the program is voluntary and the goal is to make the city safer.

He believes the program will be successful because he says fake IDs have become harder to spot for local businesses.

“Well, it’s no secret that the central part of the business district, in particular, upper King Street, we’ve had some challenges up there,” Seekings said. “There are a lot of them. This isn’t the only one, but underage drinking is one where we feel it’s preventable, and we can deal with it in a pretty easy way, and this just came up.”

El Jefe owner Roy Neal, who brought the idea to the council, said he has been using Intellicheck for the past few months.

He said it has eased his anxiety when it comes to checking to see if IDs are real or not.

Seekings said if the program is approved at Tuesday’s council meeting, the program would start in mid-December and run until the middle of May.

Following the six-month program, the businesses can negotiate separate deals with Intellicheck, but the city would not cover the cost for them.

