Coroner identifies two men killed in Hwy 17A crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner has released the names of the two people who died in a two-vehicle crash on Friday.

Kevin Mercer, 39, of Georgetown and Christopher Jordan, 30, of Aynor died in a crash that happened around 4:15 p.m. on US 17A at Gumville Road, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell says.

Deputies say a 2016 Ford pickup truck was traveling south when it collided with a northbound 2003 Toyota pickup.

Officials say Mercer, the driver, and Jordan, a passenger, were both in the Toyota.

The driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital.

The Highway Patrol is still investigating.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.