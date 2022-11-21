SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Driver in sheriff’s academy crash says it wasn’t intentional

FILE - Two investigators stand next to a mangled SUV that struck Los Angeles County sheriff's...
FILE - Two investigators stand next to a mangled SUV that struck Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits in Whittier, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 22-year-old driver of an SUV that crashed into Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits on a training run last week says it was not deliberate.

Nicholas Gutierrez told NBC4LA that he didn’t do it intentionally and feels bad.

Gutierrez had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer but was abruptly released, with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department saying further investigation was needed.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content viewers may find disturbing.

Deputies had earlier said that the driver intentionally hit the recruits. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/OBTAINED BY KCBS/ANDREW MARTINEZ/FRANCISCO SILVA/CNN/Obtained by KCBS/KCAL)

Gutierrez’s attorney says he was on his way to work at the time and had no drugs or alcohol in his system.

The Nov. 16 crash injured 25 members of a sheriff’s academy class, several critically.

Authorities said Sunday that one recruit was in grave condition.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SEC says storming the field violates the conference’s “access to competition area policy.”
USC fined after fans, students storm field
The Black Food Truck Festival kicked off Saturday at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson.
Black Food Truck Festival kicks off this weekend
The crash happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Clubhouse Road near U.S. Highway 17A in...
Coroner identifies victim in Dorchester Co. crash
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Ridgeville community members gathered to celebrate the life of Lavel Davis Jr., who died in a...
‘A loving young man’: Vigil honors former Lowcountry football star killed in shooting

Latest News

VIDEO: USC fined after students, fans storm field
VIDEO: USC fined after students, fans storm field
The Berkeley County Coroner has released the names of the two people who died in a two-vehicle...
Coroner identifies two men killed in Hwy 17A crash
Buy now, pay later
Mourners and community members are leaving flowers, notes and mementos at a makeshift memorial...
Gay bar shooting suspect facing murder, hate crime charges
Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer were arrested late Friday after threats that authorities...
2 arrested after Twitter threats to ‘shoot up a synagogue’