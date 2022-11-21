SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Ex-UFC champion pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Cain Velasquez, right, appears for his arraignment with attorney Edward Sousa, who appeared...
Cain Velasquez, right, appears for his arraignment with attorney Edward Sousa, who appeared with him, at the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in San Jose, Calif. Velasquez, the former UFC champion based out of San Jose, was charged with shooting at a man accused of molesting his child.(Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group via AP, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez pleaded not guilty Monday to felony attempted murder, assault and weapons charges in a case involving a man who allegedly sexually abused one of Velasquez’s children.

Velasquez was charged in March in San Jose, California, after he allegedly shot at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member.

Prosecutors said that on Feb. 28, Velasquez chased a pickup truck carrying the man and the man’s parents at high speeds through three Silicon Valley cities and rammed it with his own truck. He fired a .40-caliber pistol at the vehicle several times, wounding the man’s stepfather, who was driving, in his arm and torso, prosecutors said.

Velasquez was released from jail on Nov. 9 on $1 million bail and ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device.

After entering his plea, Velasquez asked the judge to allow him to travel next month to Arizona State University to wrestle in a Lucha Libre event taking place Dec. 3, KNTV-TV reported.

The judge did not rule on the out-of-state travel request.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SEC says storming the field violates the conference’s “access to competition area policy.”
USC fined after fans, students storm field
The Black Food Truck Festival kicked off Saturday at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson.
Black Food Truck Festival kicks off this weekend
The crash happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Clubhouse Road near U.S. Highway 17A in...
Coroner identifies victim in Dorchester Co. crash
Rigoberto Rojas-Santiago faces charges of murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the...
Police arrest man in deadly Sunday shooting in North Charleston
Berkeley County deputies are investigating a double shooting that left a woman dead and a man...
Berkeley County Coroner identifies victim of double shooting

Latest News

VIDEO: USC fined after students, fans storm field
VIDEO: USC fined after students, fans storm field
In a sit-down interview, the new superintendent for the Berkeley County School District says...
New Berkeley Co. Schools superintendent says he learned he was hired during board meeting
Stolen guns are a problem in and of itself, Charleston police say, but what happens when...
‘I want my gun back’: Letters written to Charleston Police requesting guns back
Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder