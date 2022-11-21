SC Lottery
Georgia election results certified

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Monday certified the results of the general...
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Monday certified the results of the general election held earlier this month. The official results of the election are now available on the website of the secretary of state’s office.((AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File))
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Monday certified the results of the general election held earlier this month.

The official results of the election are now available on the website of the secretary of state’s office.

The certification deadline is Friday and Raffensperger applauded efforts by county election officials, which he said allowed the early certification.

County election officials last week conducted an audit of one race as required by state law. Raffensperger had chosen his own race for that audit and he said it confirmed the accuracy of the outcome.

