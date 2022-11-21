SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘Incredible turnaround’: Gas prices fall almost a dime per gallon ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in South Carolina dropped 8.9 cents in the...
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in South Carolina dropped 8.9 cents in the past week, according to GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in South Carolina dropped 8.9 cents in the past week, according to GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations.

The drop places the average price for a gallon of gas in the Palmetto State at $3.17 per gallon. That’s 10.6 cents lower than one month ago and six cents higher than this time last year.

Click here to find the cheapest gas where you live.

“What an incredible turnaround in the last week. While a decline was expected in more states than last week, I didn’t expect every single state to hop on the bandwagon so quickly,” GasBuddy Head Petroleum Analyst Patrick De Haan said. “But, it’s terrific news as motorists prepare for Thanksgiving travel, with tens of thousands of stations under $3 per gallon, and thousands more to join in the next few weeks, barring a dramatic turnaround.”

The cheapest station in the state as of Sunday was selling gasoline at $2.74 per gallon while the most expensive was $3.89 per gallon, a difference of $1.15.

As of Monday morning, GasBuddy listed the lowest gas price in the Lowcountry at $2.84 per gallon in North Charleston.

The national average fell 11.9 cents per gallon last week, now averaging $3.64 per gallon.

“Everyone will be seeing relief at the pump this week, with even more substantial declines on the way as oil prices plummeted last week to briefly trade under $80 per barrel,” De Haan said. “It’s not impossible that if oil markets hold here, we could see a national average of $2.99 around Christmas, certainly the gift that every motorist is hoping for. Drivers shouldn’t be in a rush to fill up as prices will come down nearly coast-to-coast into the heavily traveled Thanksgiving holiday.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Black Food Truck Festival kicked off Saturday at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson.
Black Food Truck Festival kicks off this weekend
The crash happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Clubhouse Road near U.S. Highway 17A in...
Coroner identifies victim in Dorchester Co. crash
The SEC says storming the field violates the conference’s “access to competition area policy.”
USC fined after fans, students storm field
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an SUV driver died after his vehicle struck another...
Troopers investigating deadly Orangeburg County crash near Santee

Latest News

VIDEO: USC fined after students, fans storm field
VIDEO: USC fined after students, fans storm field
Police responded to the 7800 block of Jean Rebault Drive at approximately 5:40 p.m. Sunday...
Police arrest man in deadly Sunday shooting in North Charleston
Thirty-six airmen at Joint Base Charleston will receive the Distinguished Flying Cross Award...
Joint Base Charleston to present 36 Distinguished Flying Crosses to airmen
Moncks Corner will hold an opening ceremony Monday afternoon for its new $1.5 million Miracle...
Moncks Corner to hold opening ceremony for Miracle League field