Kanye West returns to Twitter

FILE - Kanye West make final rounds before the showing of the Kanye West Adidas Fall 2015...
FILE - Kanye West make final rounds before the showing of the Kanye West Adidas Fall 2015 collection at Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2015, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)(Bebeto Matthews | AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(CNN) - Another familiar face is back on Twitter.

After being sidelined for two weeks for an antisemitic tirade, Ye is again active on the social media platform.

In one of his first posts, he wrote “Shalom,” Hebrew for peace, with a smiley face.

The artist formerly known as Kanye West was welcomed back by new Twitter owner Elon Musk, who said the Ye hiatus was not his call.

Over the weekend, Musk took polls asking who should be allowed to return to the Twitterverse.

Former President Donald Trump can return, although he has indicated he will keep using his social media platform instead.

One person still banned is conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

