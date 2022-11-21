Loaded gun found in car at Colleton County High School, deputies say

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District says a firearm was found in a student’s car in the Colleton County High School parking lot Monday. This comes after a fight on campus prompted a lockdown.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office located the loaded gun while investigating.

The school district says recent community violence has affected the school climate and culture after an incident involving several students caused a large law enforcement presence on school grounds.

Candice Terry first saw on Facebook that Colleton County High School, where her daughter goes, was locked down Monday morning. She tried to get in touch with her daughter, and when she finally was able to call her, this is what her daughter told her.

“She was like ‘schools on lockdown, nobody’s allowed in, nobody’s allowed out, and all we know right now is there was a fight, a big fight,’” Terry said.

The school district says they increased law enforcement presence on campus and conducted a parking lot vehicle search with trained canines without students around. A firearm was found in a vehicle in the student parking lot, but no firearms were found in the school building.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says no arrests were made after the fight. The district says they will continue to use metal detectors and enforce their clear bag policies.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

