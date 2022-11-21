Moncks Corner to hold opening ceremony for Miracle League field

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - An opening ceremony Monday afternoon will give the community its first look at a new $1.5 million baseball field for people with disabilities.

For Miracle League athletes in the area, that ceremony, set for 5 p.m., will mean they will no longer have to travel up to an hour to get to the nearest Miracle League field.

The town broke ground on the field back in March. It was the culmination of Mayor Michael Lockliear’s vision to build the field. The town’s leaders got together to develop a plan to attract sponsors and raise donations to bring his vision to life.

They received donations from organizations like Home Telecom, which gave $250,000 for naming rights.

Town Recreation Director Becky Ellison says after surveying the community they found there was a great need for accessible recreation for adults and kids.

“We say all the time that we want to provide the opportunity for all children and adults to be able to play and be a part of recreation,” she says. “That’s what recreation is about, bringing together families, developing friendships. So, this is an exciting time for the town of Moncks Corner.”

The parking lot adjacent to the field is equipped with at least a dozen handicapped parking spots to make it easy for families to get in and out of the facility.

The Miracle League season starts next spring. If you’re interested in signing up, click here.

The opening ceremony starts at 5 p.m. at 418 East Main St. in Moncks Corner.

There will be an opening game and all athletes are asked to join.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.