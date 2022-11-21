SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mother of still-missing Georgia toddler arrested, charged with murder

Police say Leilani Simon has been arrested and charged in the death of her toddler son, Quinton.
Police say Leilani Simon has been arrested and charged in the death of her toddler son, Quinton.(Chatham County Detention Center via WTOC via Gray Media Group)
By WTOC and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - Police have arrested a Georgia mother in connection with the disappearance and death of her 20-month-old son.

WTOC reports the Chatham County Police Department arrested Leilani Simon for the death of her toddler son, Quinton Simon.

According to the police department, 22-year-old Simon was arrested and taken into custody on Monday. Simon has been charged with murder, concealing the death of another, false report of a crime and false statements or writings. She is being held at the Chatham County Jail while she awaits a bond hearing.

Simon first reported her son Quinton missing on Oct. 5.

In a news conference Monday, Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said the department was notified of possible human remains found in the landfill on Friday, Nov. 18.

Supervisory Special Agent of the Savannah FBI Office Will Clarke says they found bones in the landfill, and they believe those are the remains of Quinton.

Chief Hadley said additional tests are being done, but he believes that the remains will be those of Quinton Simon.

The police department said it does not anticipate any other arrests in connection with this case.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SEC says storming the field violates the conference’s “access to competition area policy.”
USC fined after fans, students storm field
The Black Food Truck Festival kicked off Saturday at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson.
Black Food Truck Festival kicks off this weekend
The crash happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Clubhouse Road near U.S. Highway 17A in...
Coroner identifies victim in Dorchester Co. crash
Rigoberto Rojas-Santiago faces charges of murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the...
Police arrest man in deadly Sunday shooting in North Charleston
Berkeley County deputies are investigating a double shooting that left a woman dead and a man...
Berkeley County Coroner identifies victim of double shooting

Latest News

VIDEO: USC fined after students, fans storm field
VIDEO: USC fined after students, fans storm field
Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder
David Eugene McAlhany, 59, of Greer was charged with misconduct in office, common law...
SLED: Retired South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper faces charges
In a sit-down interview, the new superintendent for the Berkeley County School District says...
New Berkeley Co. Schools superintendent says he learned he was hired during board meeting
Councilmember Mike Seekings said participation in the program is voluntary and the goal is to...
Charleston expected to roll out pilot program to crack down on underage drinking, fake IDs on King Street