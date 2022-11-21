SC Lottery
N. Charleston firefighters respond to house fire

By Dylan Leatherwood
Nov. 20, 2022 at 8:38 PM EST
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating a Sunday night house fire, according to crews on the scene.

Firefighters responded to West Montague Avenue at Fargo Street.

The department has not yet released any other details of the fire.

Witnesses say they saw five fire trucks in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

