‘Plan ahead’: Charleston International Airport offers 4 tips to ease holiday travel headaches

The Charleston International Airport is urging passengers to plan ahead to avoid delays as they...
The Charleston International Airport is urging passengers to plan ahead to avoid delays as they travel for the holidays.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thanksgiving is the busiest time of year at the Charleston International Airport, but airport officials say simple steps can keep your plans on schedule.

“Thanksgiving is the kickoff to the holiday travel season. With record-breaking numbers so far this year, we expect to be busier this Thanksgiving holiday,” Charleston County Aviation Authority Executive Director and CEO Elliott Summey said. “With just a bit of advance planning, passengers can have an exceptional travel experience.”

Airport spokesman Spencer Pryor said these four steps can make a big difference for holiday travelers:

  • Arrive early: Airport officials recommend passengers arrive at least two hours before departure for domestic travel.
  • Plan to park: Parking spaces fill quickly during busy travel periods. The holiday overflow parking lot will be available beginning Tuesday. Passengers should allow time for remote parking and complimentary shuttle services.
  • Pack carry-on luggage wisely: The Transportation Security Administration’s “What I Can Bring” page can help passengers see what they are allowed to pack in carry-on and checked baggage. Passengers should be ready to remove electronic devices, liquids, powders and food to be separately screened by TSA agents.
  • Check flight status: Passengers can check for delays or changes to their flights at the aiport’s website at iflyCHS.com.

Once checked in, Charleston International offers a variety of shopping and dining for passengers to enjoy before boarding their flight. See what is available at www.iflychs.com/Dining.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

