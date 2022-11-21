SC Lottery
Police arrest man in deadly Sunday shooting in North Charleston

Police responded to the 7800 block of Jean Rebault Drive at approximately 5:40 p.m. Sunday where the shooting had been reported.
Police responded to the 7800 block of Jean Rebault Drive at approximately 5:40 p.m. Sunday where the shooting had been reported.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left one man dead.

Rigoberto Rojas-Santiago faces charges of murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The charges stem from a shooting reported to North Charleston Police at approximately 5:40 p.m. Sunday. Police responded to the 7800 block of Jean Rebault Drive where the shooting had been reported.

Police found a man who had been shot. EMS treated the man but he died at the scene from his injuries, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Rojas-Santiago was arrested at approximately 3 a.m. Monday morning by North Charleston detectives, who were assisted by Goose Creek Police and Berkeley County deputies.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center, but a booking photo was not immediately available.

