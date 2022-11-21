Seasonable temperatures and a few showers for our Thanksgiving week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Quiet weather is expected as we kick off Thanksgiving week here across the Lowcountry. Following a cold start this morning, temperatures will climb to the low 60s by this afternoon. Still 5° below average but up over 10° compared to yesterday’s highs. Clouds will increase late today as a series of disturbances get ready to slide south of our area this week. The biggest question right now is how close the rain, associated with these disturbances, will get to our area this week. We have a few showers in the forecast beginning tomorrow and stretching through Saturday. Most of the time will be dry but a few showers can’t be ruled out at some point between Tuesday and Saturday, including Thanksgiving day. Highs will climb toward the average for this time of the year by midweek. The average high temp is 68°.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 62.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 64.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 67.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 68.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 67.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 63.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 68.

