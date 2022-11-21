SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Several injured when SUV crashes into front of Apple store

Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO). (Source: WCVB via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Massachusetts, injuring several people.

A large hole was seen in the glass front of the store and first responders were at the scene in Hingham following the crash shortly before 11 a.m. Monday.

Police are investigating and didn’t immediately say whether the crash was believed to be accidental.

At least five people were reported hurt.

A nurse at nearby South Shore Hospital told WCVB that the hospital was notified that seven to 10 victims could be transported to their emergency room.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SEC says storming the field violates the conference’s “access to competition area policy.”
USC fined after fans, students storm field
The Black Food Truck Festival kicked off Saturday at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson.
Black Food Truck Festival kicks off this weekend
The crash happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Clubhouse Road near U.S. Highway 17A in...
Coroner identifies victim in Dorchester Co. crash
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Ridgeville community members gathered to celebrate the life of Lavel Davis Jr., who died in a...
‘A loving young man’: Vigil honors former Lowcountry football star killed in shooting

Latest News

VIDEO: USC fined after students, fans storm field
VIDEO: USC fined after students, fans storm field
The Charleston International Airport is urging passengers to plan ahead to avoid delays as they...
‘Plan ahead’: Charleston International Airport offers 4 tips to ease holiday travel headaches
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican...
Trump’s growing GOP challengers revive fears of 2016 repeat
FILE - Kanye West make final rounds before the showing of the Kanye West Adidas Fall 2015...
Kanye West returns to Twitter