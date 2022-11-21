SC Lottery
SLED: Retired South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper faces charges

David Eugene McAlhany, 59, of Greer was charged with misconduct in office, common law misconduct in office and petit larceny, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.(Greenville County Detention Center)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - State investigators say they have arrested a retired South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper.

David Eugene McAlhany, 59, of Greer was charged with misconduct in office, common law misconduct in office and petit larceny, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

McAlhany was employed as a South Carolina State Trooper at the time of the offense but has since retired.

He was booked at the Greenville County Detention Center.

