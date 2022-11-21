SC Lottery
Stevenson Stops 37 Shots in Stingrays’ Sunday Victory

The Stingrays smile as they collect socks during their win over Orlando on Sunday
The Stingrays smile as they collect socks during their win over Orlando on Sunday(South Carolina Stingrays)
By South Carolina Stingrays
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – Clay Stevenson was lights out, stopping 37 of 38 shots faced in the South Carolina Stingrays (8-3-1-0) win over the Orlando Solar Bears (4-7-1-1) by a final score of 3-1 at the North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.

The two teams remained scoreless through the first 20 minutes of action while South Carolina outshot Orlando 13-5 behind four power plays. Ryan Scarfo sent the underwear flying in the second period as he netted his second goal in the last two nights. Scarfo set up in front of the net and lifted a pass from Chaz Reddekopp past Orlando’s Brad Barone to take the 1-0 lead at the 13:44 mark of the second period.

The Solar Bears tied the game nearly a minute and a half later as Maxim Cajkovic scored his first goal of the year. Cajkovic pushed the puck to the right circle where he tracked it down and snapped a shot off the post and in to even the score at one goal apiece.

The Stingrays regained a one-goal lead at the 3:55 mark of the third period as Kevin O’Neil scored his eighth goal of the season on a power play tally. Jonny Evans faked a shot before feeding O’Neil at the bottom of the left circle where O’Neil fired a shot past Barone for the 2-1 advantage.

Anthony Del Gaizo added one for good measure two and a half minutes later for his third goal of the season. Del Gaizo received an outlet pass from Scarfo where he led an odd-man rush into the offensive zone before unleashing a wrist shot over the glove of Barone for the final 3-1 lead.

The Stingrays return to action as they hit the road for a pair of games against the Atlanta Gladiators next weekend at Gas South Arena beginning on Friday, November 25th at 7:00 p.m.

