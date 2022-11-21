Sunday evening fire destroys historical home in Midway

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County Fire Services responded to a house fire on Islands Highway in Midway Sunday night.

Liberty County Fire Chief Brian Darby says the call came in after 7 p.m. Sunday, and the home became fully engulfed in flames.

The home is located in the 5800 block of Islands Highway.

Multiple fire agencies responded to assist in firefighting efforts, including fire departments from Hinesville, Bryan County, McIntosh County, and others.

WTOC spoke with a man claiming to be the homeowner, and he says parts of the home are around 300 years old, and the home is a total loss.

“This house has artifacts including Julia King’s diary. This house has some of the greatest artifacts in the state of Georgia due for the University of Georgia library. We had a fire and we saw smoke coming from the walls. So we put out the fire and realized that the fire had gotten into the wall and we began to put it out by hand and we put our pets in the kitchen, called 911. I was managing what was a little bit of a fire in a wall and once the firemen arrived, I pointed out where it was, first on the second floor then in the attic and then the police ran me out of the house before I could show them where the fire was, and then it exploded,” said Scott Belford, who lives in the home.

Chief Darby says no one was injured in the fire, but they’re still looking for a pet.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but no foul play is suspected.

