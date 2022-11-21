USPS warns against using blue drop boxes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - United States Postal Service officials have issued a warning to avoid sending valuables through blue mail drop boxes.

According to officials, it is important to put your mail in before the last collection of the day to make sure letters aren’t stolen overnight.

Officials say a more secure option is to hand your mail to a postal carrier or take it directly to the post office.

It is important to avoid sending any cash through the mail during the holiday season.

“The consequences for mail theft can be up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine for your first offense,” said Paul Shade, United States Postal Inspector.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says if you believe that you’re a victim of mail theft, report the issue to officials online and contact your local police department.

