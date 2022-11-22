SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

2 dead in helicopter crash on I-77 South in south Charlotte, officials say

The crash is in the area of I-77 near Nations Ford Road.
The crash is in the area of I-77 near Nations Ford Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a deadly helicopter crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte.

The crash is in the area of I-77 near the Nations Ford Road exit.

According to Medic, two people were pronounced dead on the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Check back with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Eugene McAlhany, 59, of Greer was charged with misconduct in office, common law...
SLED: Retired SC Highway Patrol trooper faces charges for 2011 incident
Berkeley County deputies are investigating a double shooting that left a woman dead and a man...
Berkeley County Coroner identifies victim of double shooting
The Berkeley County Coroner has released the names of the two people who died in a two-vehicle...
Coroner identifies two men killed in Hwy 17A crash
Rigoberto Rojas-Santiago faces charges of murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the...
Police arrest man in deadly Sunday shooting in North Charleston
The SEC says storming the field violates the conference’s “access to competition area policy.”
USC fined after fans, students storm field

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened at approximately 12:10 a.m. Tuesday...
Pedestrian killed in overnight Berkeley County crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Pedestrian killed in overnight Berkeley County crash
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an SUV driver died after his vehicle struck another...
Troopers investigating deadly Orangeburg County crash near Santee
The crash happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Clubhouse Road near U.S. Highway 17A in...
Coroner identifies victim in Dorchester Co. crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SUV driver killed in Orangeburg County crash near Santee