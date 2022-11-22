SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Atlanta to pay $1M settlement to family of Rayshard Brooks

Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was shot following a confrontation with two white...
Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was shot following a confrontation with two white police officers in June 2020.(Source: Stewart Trial Attorneys via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:28 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta City Council has approved a $1 million settlement payment for the family of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot and killed by a police officer.

The council voted Monday.

Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was shot following a confrontation with two white police officers in June 2020.

The shooting came just weeks after the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

A special prosecutor appointed to consider the case announced in August that the use of deadly force was “objectively reasonable.” He declined to bring charges against the officers.

Attorneys for Brooks’ family say they remain disappointed that the officers won’t face charges but that the family is pleased to have reached a settlement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Eugene McAlhany, 59, of Greer was charged with misconduct in office, common law...
SLED: Retired SC Highway Patrol trooper faces charges for 2011 incident
Berkeley County deputies are investigating a double shooting that left a woman dead and a man...
Berkeley County Coroner identifies victim of double shooting
Rigoberto Rojas-Santiago faces charges of murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the...
Police arrest man in deadly Sunday shooting in North Charleston
The SEC says storming the field violates the conference’s “access to competition area policy.”
USC fined after fans, students storm field
The Berkeley County Coroner has released the names of the two people who died in a two-vehicle...
Coroner identifies two men killed in Hwy 17A crash

Latest News

Earthquake survivors are treated outside of a hospital in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia,...
Indonesia quake death toll rises to 268; 151 still missing
Some areas in downtown Charleston are undergoing repairs after remnants of Hurricane Ian...
Stormwater pipe repairs underway for downtown streets in Ian’s aftermath
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Foster parent renovates Berkeley County visitation rooms
After a two-year break because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Charleston Basket Brigade meal...
One Lowcountry nonprofit wants to feed over 20,000 people this Thanksgiving