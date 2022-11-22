SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Biden approves SC disaster declaration for counties damaged by Hurricane Ian

Residents in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties can now apply for Federal aid to recover from Hurricane Ian.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties can apply for federal aid if their property was damaged from Hurricane Ian.

President Joe Biden approved the South Carolina Disaster Declaration Gov. Henry McMaster requested on Nov. 1.

McMaster made the request after extensive damage assessments by the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the Federal Emergency Management Agency determined 17 homes were destroyed, 232 homes experienced major damage and 82 experienced minor damage because of the storm.

Ongoing assessments set the price tag for state and local agencies at more than $25 million, McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes said.

Biden’s approval means residents of Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties can seek federal funds if they experienced damage. Federal aid can also help state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Ian during the period of Sept. 25 to Oct. 4.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by Hurricane Ian in Berkeley, Charleston, Clarendon, Georgetown, Horry, Jasper, and Williamsburg Counties.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA, or by using the FEMA App.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Eugene McAlhany, 59, of Greer was charged with misconduct in office, common law...
SLED: Retired SC Highway Patrol trooper faces charges for 2011 incident
Berkeley County deputies are investigating a double shooting that left a woman dead and a man...
Berkeley County Coroner identifies victim of double shooting
Rigoberto Rojas-Santiago faces charges of murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the...
Police arrest man in deadly Sunday shooting in North Charleston
The SEC says storming the field violates the conference’s “access to competition area policy.”
USC fined after fans, students storm field
The Berkeley County Coroner has released the names of the two people who died in a two-vehicle...
Coroner identifies two men killed in Hwy 17A crash

Latest News

Some areas in downtown Charleston are undergoing repairs after remnants of Hurricane Ian...
Stormwater pipe repairs underway for downtown streets in Ian’s aftermath
Berkeley County Department of Social Services Director Juanita Bryant says dozens of kids use...
Foster parent renovates Berkeley County visitation rooms
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston repairing stormwater pipe damage caused by Ian
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Biden approves SC disaster declaration for counties damaged by Hurricane Ian