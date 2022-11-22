Charleston Animal Society looking for people to foster over holidays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is looking for people to help foster dogs over the Thanksgiving Holiday.

The shelter says this is an “absolute crisis situation”, and it’s the worst they’ve seen in 12 years. They are looking for volunteers to consider bringing an adoptable adult dog into their home on a temporary basis.

Anyone who is interested in fostering a dog will be provided with a collar, leash, tag, bedding, a crate, food and toys. Volunteers will go through a brief orientation on fostering and will be given a staff member’s phone number to contact whenever there’s a question about the dog.

Organizers say all the dogs are spayed or neutered and current on vaccinations.

Staff will be at the shelter on Wednesday from 12-5 p.m. for volunteers to pick up a foster dog.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.