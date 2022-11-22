Classroom Champions: Elementary school teacher needs basic classroom supplies

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - A fourth-grade Kenneth Gardner Elementary School teacher wants to continue to give her 26 Title 1 students the best school year and something to be proud of.

But teacher Crystal Salters says it can be tough when your classroom is missing some of the most basic needs like notebooks and folders.

“As a teacher, it’s important that our kids are not only learning but as they are learning they are enjoying learning,” Salters says.

Salters says in order to motivate her students she hopes to get her Donor’s Choose project fulfilled. Her project includes items like pocket folders, sticky notes for students to annotate while they’re reading, composition books, paper, and achievement badges and wristbands to encourage her students to work hard in and out of the classroom.

“When they have that motivation and something they are working towards it helps them be lifelong learners. Every time they do well in an assignment or show leadership they can put a dog tag on to show their accomplishment that gives them something to be proud about,” Salters says.

She says she hopes you can be a part of getting this Donor’s Choose project called “Mrs. Salters Kids” fulfilled.

You can make this happen for these fourth-grade students and this Williamsburg teacher by donating.

Her project still needs a little more than $190 to be completed.

You can do so right now by clicking this link.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher. This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

