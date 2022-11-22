Clemson coasts past Loyola Maryland 72-41

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball cruised to a 72-41 victory over Loyola Maryland on Monday.

The Tigers (4-1) allowed 50 points or less for the first time this season and the 56th time during Head Coach Brad Brownell’s tenure at Clemson. The Tigers are now 54-2 in games they hold their opponent to less than 50 points.

The Tigers’ offense was led by graduate Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) who recorded 14 points to go along with a team-high nine rebounds. Senior Alex Hemenway (Newburgh, Indiana/Castle) was perfect from the floor connecting on all five of his field goal attempts including three three-point baskets. Junior Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) scored 10 points and has now scored in double figures in all five games this year.

Freshman RJ Godfrey (Suwanee, Ga./North Gwinnett) recorded his first career points and finished with seven to go along with two rebounds, one assist and one steal.

The Clemson defense was dominant tonight as the Tigers held Loyola Maryland to 14 points in the first half, which was tied for the second-fewest points allowed in a first half in the Brownell Era. Clemson held the Greyhounds to 28.8 percent shooting from the field and forced 18 turnovers.

The Tigers travel to Florida for the 2022 Emerald Coast Classic and are slated to play Iowa on Friday at 7 PM on CBS Sports Network.

Notes: Clemson improves to 4-1 this season … the Tigers won their first game ever against Loyola Maryland … Head Coach Brad Brownell recorded his 389th career victory and now stands 11 shy of the coveted 400-win plateau … the 14 first half points allowed were tied for the fewest during the Brownell Era in a first half (Feb. 15, 2020 vs. Louisville, 14) … it’s tied for the second-fewest in any half during the Brownell Era (Dec. 20, 2019 vs. Jacksonville, 11 in the second half) … freshman RJ Godfrey scored his first career points and finished with seven on the night … Brevin Galloway scored 11 and now stands at 946 career points … Hunter Tyson played in his 111th game for Clemson, just 24 from becoming the all-time games played leader in Clemson history.

