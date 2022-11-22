Crowd gathers for ribbon cutting ceremony at Home Telecom Miracle League Field

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A new baseball field in Moncks Corner hopes to level the playing field.

Organizers behind the new Home Telecom Miracle League Field say they hope the facility will give everyone the chance to play ball.

Town leaders and education officials came together on Monday for the park’s opening ceremony.

Berkeley County Schools District’s new superintendent Dr. Anthony Dixon says his mother was a special education teacher for 38 years and the cause is near to heart.

“I spent a lot of days as a child attending Special Olympics events, events like the Miracle League Field... Going on field trips with her and her students, watching her commitment and passion inspired me,” Dixon said.

The field costs $1.5 million, and town officials say the donations came from organizations like Home Telecom, which gave $250,000 for naming rights.

