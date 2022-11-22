SC Lottery
Dorchester County allocating $10M in bonds for projects funded from new tax referendum

Dorchester County is currently financing $10 million worth of bonds from the recently passed...
Dorchester County is currently financing $10 million worth of bonds from the recently passed transportation tax referendum to pay for projects.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County will be using millions of taxpayer dollars from the recent penny sales tax referendum to help pay for road and trail improvements throughout the county.

Midland Parkway is home to Summerville Medical Center and several doctors’ offices, homes and apartment buildings.

Dorchester County Director of Public Works Jason Carraher said they need to repave and redo the entire road from the ground up from Ladson Road to Trolley Road, and it is expected to cost millions.

To help pay for that, the county is currently financing $10 million worth of bonds from the recently passed transportation tax referendum. A first reading on the measure passed at Monday night’s council meeting.

The money would also go to extending trails from the Summerville YMCA in Oakbrook to Dorchester Road and the Eagle Creek trail to a planned park on Miles Jamison Road.

The bonds will also allow officials to start planning for the Orangeburg Loop, a project to get traffic moving through Orangeburg Road quicker.

“We want to move forward,” Carraher said. “We want to start getting as much of these done as we possibly can, and while we’re doing these, we can focus on some of the bigger projects that’s going to take a lot of planning and a lot of time to actually bring to fruition.”

However, the proposed Glenn McConnell Parkway extension to Dorchester County is not part of the referendum.

Carraher said the project was taken off in favor of a study to find alternate ways to get people to Charleston, but nothing has been finalized yet.

Crews believe they can start working on Midland Parkway next spring and have the roadway redone by next fall.

