SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Firefighters use Narcan to save puppy from fentanyl overdose

Firefighters in Michigan saved a puppy from a fentanyl overdose on Saturday.
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLDWATER, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Firefighters in Michigan saved a puppy from a fentanyl overdose on Saturday.

Coldwater Firefighters Local 2555 said in a Facebook post that a puppy named Whip got into a fentanyl patch.

The puppy was brought to the station by her owners.

The firefighters gave Whip two doses of Narcan, a naloxone overdose medication, the fire department said in a Facebook post.

They said the puppy is now doing OK.

“She will be monitored until her follow-up with her veterinarian,” the Facebook post reads. “Nice work C-Platoon.”

Copyright 2022 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Eugene McAlhany, 59, of Greer was charged with misconduct in office, common law...
SLED: Retired SC Highway Patrol trooper faces charges for 2011 incident
Berkeley County deputies are investigating a double shooting that left a woman dead and a man...
Berkeley County Coroner identifies victim of double shooting
The Berkeley County Coroner has released the names of the two people who died in a two-vehicle...
Coroner identifies two men killed in Hwy 17A crash
Rigoberto Rojas-Santiago faces charges of murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the...
Police arrest man in deadly Sunday shooting in North Charleston
The SEC says storming the field violates the conference’s “access to competition area policy.”
USC fined after fans, students storm field

Latest News

Crews have responded to a reported helicopter crash on Interstate 77 in south Charlotte.
2 dead in helicopter crash on interstate in Charlotte, N.C.
A family passes a Christmas tree while checking their bags for a flight at Logan International...
Thanksgiving travel rush is back with some new habits
David Eugene McAlhany, 59, is charged with misconduct in office and petit larceny.
Retired state trooper accused of selling items he stole from crash scene, officials say
The five victims of the mass shooting at Club Q were identified as 35-year-old Ashley Paugh,...
Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas