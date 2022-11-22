Gas station shooting in DeKalb County involves police, investigation underway

LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department says an investigation is underway after a shooting involving a police officer.

Police roped off a Shell gas station at the corner of Covington Highway and Wellbourne Drive in Lithonia with crime scene tape Monday night.

DeKalb County Police confirmed this is a shooting investigation involving an officer but has not released any further details at this time.

A witness tells Atlanta News First that she was driving with her daughter and friends on Wellborn Road when they heard loud sounds and realized something bad had happened involving a Lyft car.

“We realized it was gunshots. It was ten to 15 gunshots,” said Terri Maultsby, a witness who said she drove by at the time of the shooting. “We could see the lights going off in that car and hear the gunshots going off in that vehicle. Somebody opened that door, but we didn’t wait to see who was coming out of that vehicle. And when the door opened, we could see smoke coming out of that vehicle as well.”

The woman went on to describe trying to get away from the gunshots.

“Going through my mind is, ‘take cover.’ You know, I’m a backseat passenger, so everybody else in the car besides the driver was trying to duck down low, the driver was trying to be cautious and not have an accident while they passed the car,” said Maultsby.

With schools and neighborhoods nearby, Maultsby was outraged over the lack of public concern by the shooter.

“It’s senseless. It’s the holiday season, I can’t even imagine what’s going on,” said Maultsby.

The incident still has the intersection closed Tuesday morning.

The GBI is investigating.

Atlanta News First continues to follow developments and will provide updates to this story as soon as new information is released.

