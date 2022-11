GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - City officials in Goose Creek say residents have been evacuated after a gas leak.

The gas leak is in the area of 107 N. Norfolk Way, officials say.

🚨 There is an active gas leak in the area of 107 N. Norfolk Way in Goose Creek. Residents have been evacuated, and a portion of Hamlet Circle and Norfolk Way is blocked. — City of Goose Creek (@GooseCreekSC) November 21, 2022

Hamlet Circle and Norfolk Way is blocked.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

