Hot start paces way for convincing win over Bethune-Cookman

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern men’s basketball made it two-for-two at the Buc Dome Monday night, beating Bethune-Cookman 78-63 after a convincing effort on both ends of the floor.

THE MJ WAY, PART TOO MANY TO COUNT

Claudell Harris Jr. had his second 20-point performance of the season, both coming at home, as he finished with 22 points on 7-14 shooting from the field. Harris Jr. enjoyed his best night from beyond the arc this season as well, converting five of 10 attempts.

HOT START PACES THE WAY

Charleston Southern came out of the gate hot, scoring 15 of the first 19 points from both sides. Tahlik Chavez found eight of the first 12 CSU points after opening the game with two treys and converting both attempts from the charity stripe. It was then Tyeree Bryan and Taje’ Kelly adding strong efforts with buckets to lead the charge. The Buccaneers’ 15 points in the first four minutes of a game stand as the best start of any contest this season.

ALL AROUND

Charleston Southern was on the receiving end of multiple impactful performances in the contest, highlighted by RJ Johnson’s best effort in the blue and gold. The transfer guard finished with 15 points and six dimes, including a 3-4 night from downtown. Cheikh Faye shined as well, chasing down 10 boards to add to seven points. Six of the 10 rebounds came on the offensive side of the floor for Faye.

IT TAKES A UNIT

Charleston Southern turned in an impressive effort off the bench as well tonight, outscoring Bethune-Cookman’s supporters 29-12. The bench has been a big part of the output on both ends all year for the Buccaneers, as eight different players saw at least 12 minutes tonight led by Bryan’s 33.

SHARING THE WEALTH

The Buccaneers laid claim to 16 assists on 26 made field goals in tonight’s contest as Johnson accounted for six to lead a group of four different Bucs to collect multiple helpers. Kelly collected three dimes as well as Bryan to add to Harris Jr.’s two to round out the effort.

PROTECTING THE RIM

Charleston Southern has shown an impressive defensive effort in the early going thus far, as tonight was no different. Kelly, Faye, Bryan and Reginald Duhart Jr. each collected blocks while Johnson and Kalib Clinton each recorded a steal on the defensive side of the ball.

UP NEXT

The Bucs hit the road to Blacksburg, Virginia for a clash with Atlantic Coast Conference member Virginia Tech in its next affair. The contest with the Power 5 opponent is slated for an 8:00 tip Friday, November 25 inside Cassell Coliseum.

