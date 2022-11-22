SC Lottery
More clouds and a few showers possible today!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Nov. 22, 2022
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clouds will increase across the Lowcountry today as weak trough of low pressure develops off our coastline. A few showers may develop and move onshore through the day and into tonight. Under a mostly cloudy sky, highs will only reach the low to mid 60s this afternoon. This disturbance will slide away from the area on Wednesday allowing for a bit more sunshine with highs expected to reach the mid 60s by the afternoon. Thanksgiving is shaping up to be mainly dry with peeks of sun in the morning and clouds increasing in the afternoon. A shower or two can’t be ruled out late in the day but most of Thanksgiving should be dry. Highs will reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. We’ll turn warmer on Friday and Saturday ahead of our next storm system which will bring a better chance of rain. The timing of the rain is very much in question right now. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer to the end of the week!

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower. High 63.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 66.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 68.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. High 70.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. High 72.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 70.

