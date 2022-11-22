SC Lottery
N. Charleston Police looking for teen last seen Nov. 15

Michael Gadsden was last seen on Nov. 15 wearing gray sweatpants and a white Champion hoodie.
Michael Gadsden was last seen on Nov. 15 wearing gray sweatpants and a white Champion hoodie.(North Charleston Police Department)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are looking for a 16-year-old boy who was last seen last week.

Michael Gadsden was last seen on Nov. 15 wearing gray sweatpants and a white Champion hoodie.

Police say Gadsden has multiple tattoos. He stands 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cameron Miller at 843-740-2521 or 843-708-3263.

