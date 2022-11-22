N. Charleston Police searching for missing teenage girl
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl last seen by her family several days ago.
Ana Lopez Mejia has not been seen by her family since Thursday, police say.
She was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie, gray jeans and green and gray Nike shoes.
She stands 5-feet, 1-inch tall, weighs 154 pounds, has black hair and brown wyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Steinbrunner at 843-740-2852.
