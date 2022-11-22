SC Lottery
N. Charleston Police searching for missing teenage girl

Ana Lopez Mejia, 16, has not been seen by her family since Thursday, police say.
Ana Lopez Mejia, 16, has not been seen by her family since Thursday, police say.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl last seen by her family several days ago.

Ana Lopez Mejia has not been seen by her family since Thursday, police say.

She was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie, gray jeans and green and gray Nike shoes.

She stands 5-feet, 1-inch tall, weighs 154 pounds, has black hair and brown wyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Steinbrunner at 843-740-2852.

