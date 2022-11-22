One Lowcountry nonprofit wants to feed over 20,000 people this Thanksgiving

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston-area organization and members of the community will come together Tuesday morning to pack Thanksgiving meals to distribute across the Lowcountry.

After a two-year break because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Charleston Basket Brigade meal packing event is back, and with an ambitious goal of feeding 3,500 families this holiday season. The nonprofit says it has been feeling the effects of rising food costs and shortages and must raise over $150,000 to meet its meal-packing goal.

Organizers say they expect over 500 volunteers to come out Tuesday morning to help them assemble and deliver meals but are encouraging the community to come out and join. The assembly and delivery effort will take place at the Charleston Area Convention Center, Exhibit Hall C, on starting at 7 a.m.

This year, it costs about $30 to feed a family of six, the organization says. Each meal kit includes a 10-12 lb. frozen turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, sweet potatoes with marshmallows, fresh rolls, and a pumpkin pie.

To donate to The Charleston Basket Brigade, click here.

