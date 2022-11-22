SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

One Lowcountry nonprofit wants to feed over 20,000 people this Thanksgiving

A Charleston-area organization and members of the community will come together Tuesday morning to pack Thanksgiving meals to distribute across the Lowcountry.
By Molly McBride
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:03 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston-area organization and members of the community will come together Tuesday morning to pack Thanksgiving meals to distribute across the Lowcountry.

After a two-year break because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Charleston Basket Brigade meal packing event is back, and with an ambitious goal of feeding 3,500 families this holiday season. The nonprofit says it has been feeling the effects of rising food costs and shortages and must raise over $150,000 to meet its meal-packing goal.

Organizers say they expect over 500 volunteers to come out Tuesday morning to help them assemble and deliver meals but are encouraging the community to come out and join. The assembly and delivery effort will take place at the Charleston Area Convention Center, Exhibit Hall C, on starting at 7 a.m.

This year, it costs about $30 to feed a family of six, the organization says. Each meal kit includes a 10-12 lb. frozen turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, sweet potatoes with marshmallows, fresh rolls, and a pumpkin pie.

To donate to The Charleston Basket Brigade, click here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Eugene McAlhany, 59, of Greer was charged with misconduct in office, common law...
SLED: Retired SC Highway Patrol trooper faces charges for 2011 incident
Berkeley County deputies are investigating a double shooting that left a woman dead and a man...
Berkeley County Coroner identifies victim of double shooting
Rigoberto Rojas-Santiago faces charges of murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the...
Police arrest man in deadly Sunday shooting in North Charleston
The SEC says storming the field violates the conference’s “access to competition area policy.”
USC fined after fans, students storm field
The Berkeley County Coroner has released the names of the two people who died in a two-vehicle...
Coroner identifies two men killed in Hwy 17A crash

Latest News

Some areas in downtown Charleston are undergoing repairs after remnants of Hurricane Ian...
Stormwater pipe repairs underway for downtown streets in Ian’s aftermath
Berkeley County Department of Social Services Director Juanita Bryant says dozens of kids use...
Foster parent renovates Berkeley County visitation rooms
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Stormwater pipe repairs underway for downtown streets in Ian's aftermath
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry nonprofit wants to feed 20,000 for Thanksgiving