Pedestrian killed in overnight Berkeley County crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash shortly after midnight Tuesday killed a pedestrian in Berkeley County.

The crash happened at approximately 12:10 a.m. on Red Bank Road, Cpl. David Jones said.

Troopers say a 2005 Lincoln Town Car struck the pedestrian while traveling south on the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

The Berkeley County Coroner has not yet released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.